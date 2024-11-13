Back to top

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY - Free Report) reported $257.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.7%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.97 million, representing a surprise of +1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +76.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pagaya Technologies Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Network Volume: $2.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.40 billion.
  • Interest income: $8.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.18 million.
  • Revenue from fees: $249.28 million compared to the $246.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. have returned +52% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

