Compared to Estimates, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $343 million, up 20.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $334.1 million, representing a surprise of +2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Blackstone Secured Lending Fund performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee income: $0.51 million compared to the $0.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Interest income: $321.49 million compared to the $304.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Payment-in-kind interest income: $21.21 million compared to the $21.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

