Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

agilon health, inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a healthcare services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY - Free Report) is a passenger and cargo transportation services and aircraft maintenance provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK - Free Report) is a sports ownership company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 187.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) - free report >>

Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) - free report >>

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) - free report >>

Published in

medical