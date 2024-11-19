For the quarter ended October 2024, Medtronic (
Compared to Estimates, Medtronic (MDT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended October 2024, Medtronic (MDT - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.4 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was +1.61%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Medtronic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- U.S. Revenue: $4.30 billion compared to the $4.32 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- ROW- Diabetes: $455 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $415.80 million.
- Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation: $333 million compared to the $305.39 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies: $308 million versus $301.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
- Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies: $737 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $732.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
- Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular: $643 million versus $637.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.
- Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.21 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation: $480 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $451.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
- Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Diabetes: $686 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $658.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
- Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy: $1.65 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
- Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure: $1.58 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.
- Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Medical Surgical: $2.13 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
Shares of Medtronic have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.