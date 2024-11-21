Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nvidia (NVDA) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) reported revenue of $35.08 billion, up 93.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.33 billion, representing a surprise of +5.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nvidia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $3.28 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.
  • Revenue- Professional Visualization: $486 million versus $493.15 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.
  • Revenue- Data Center: $30.77 billion versus $28.90 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +112% change.
  • Revenue- OEM and Other: $97 million compared to the $87.28 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Automotive: $449 million versus $360.82 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72% change.
  • Revenue- Data Center- Computer: $27.64 billion versus $24.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Data Center- Networking: $3.13 billion versus $4 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Nvidia have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

