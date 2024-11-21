For the quarter ended October 2024, Intuit (
Intuit (INTU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended October 2024, Intuit (INTU - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.28 billion, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.50, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion, representing a surprise of +4.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net revenue- Consumer: $176 million compared to the $171.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed: $2.54 billion versus $2.50 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
- Net revenue- Credit Karma: $524 million compared to the $428.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.4% year over year.
- Net revenue- ProTax: $39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $38.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem: $1.94 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem: $601 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $582.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies: $305 million compared to the $330.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services: $978 million versus $967.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting: $965 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $954.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
- Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting: $296 million compared to the $252.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.
- Net revenue- Service: $2.89 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.
- Net revenue- Product and other: $394 million versus $672.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.4% change.
Shares of Intuit have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.