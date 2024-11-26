We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PPG Wraps Up Sale of Silicas Products Business to QEMETICA
PPG Industries Inc. (PPG - Free Report) stated that it has completed the divestment of its silicas products business to QEMETICA, a privately held manufacturer of soda ash, silicates and other specialty chemicals headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, for about $310 million in pre-tax proceeds.
PPG's silicas products division manufactures and distributes precipitated silica products to major companies worldwide as performance-enhancing additives. In 2023, the business accounted for 1-2% of PPG's overall net sales. The divestment includes PPG's precipitated silica manufacturing plants in Lake Charles, LA, and Delfzijl, the Netherlands. In addition, QEMETICA will lease silicas manufacturing and research and development (R&D) operations at PPG locations in Barberton, OH, and Monroeville, PA.
QEMETICA is a leading chemical manufacturer in Europe, with top-tier production capability for soda ash, evaporated salt and silicates. The company's growth strategy focuses on expanding its global presence through strategic acquisitions and activities outside of Europe, with the goal of diversifying its portfolio and entering new markets. QEMETICA blends modern business practices with a commitment to long-term development.
The transaction is the conclusion of PPG's assessment of strategic alternatives for the business, which was initially announced on Jan. 9, 2024. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as PPG's financial advisor, while Hogan Lovells advised on legal matters.
PPG Industries shares have lost 8.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.5% over the same period.
PPG anticipates flat organic sales and adjusted earnings per share at the bottom end of the $8.15 to $8.30 range for the full-year 2024.
PPG’s Rank & Key Picks
PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
