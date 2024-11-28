Back to top

What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Sprinklr (CXM) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Sprinklr (CXM - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 27.3%. Revenues are expected to be $196.55 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sprinklr metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription' will likely reach $178.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional services' should come in at $18.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin - Subscription' will reach 81.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82%.

Shares of Sprinklr have demonstrated returns of +11.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CXM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


