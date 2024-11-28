We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ooma (OOMA) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Ooma (OOMA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $64.28 million, up 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ooma metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product and other' of $4.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Subscription and services' at $59.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Gross Margin- Subscription and services' stands at 71.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 71%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ooma here>>>
Shares of Ooma have demonstrated returns of +16.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OOMA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>