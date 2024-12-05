Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Greif (GEF) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Greif (GEF - Free Report) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $1.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Greif performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging: $786.90 million versus $801.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Land Management: $5.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.
  • Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services: $624.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $614.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging: $109.40 million compared to the $121.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Land Management: $2.90 million versus $3.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services: $85.30 million versus $75.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Greif have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

