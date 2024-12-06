Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Brown-Forman B (BF.B) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Brown-Forman B (BF.B - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion, representing a surprise of +1.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brown-Forman B performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Developed International: $289 million versus $295.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $489 million compared to the $512.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Travel Retail: $45 million compared to the $39.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Emerging: $242 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $219.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Net sales by product category- Non-branded and bulk: $30 million versus $20.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50% change.
Shares of Brown-Forman B have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise