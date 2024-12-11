We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.22, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.25%.
Coming into today, shares of the mining company had lost 1.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.09%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.41, signifying a 720% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.48 billion, reflecting a 12.39% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $19.58 billion, indicating changes of -142.06% and -10.99%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 21.43% decrease. Cleveland-Cliffs presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, finds itself in the bottom 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CLF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.