Why Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill (
CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $65.57, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 7.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.24, reflecting a 14.29% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.85 billion, reflecting a 13.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $11.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.33% and +14.63%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.14% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.42. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.56 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that CMG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
