Company News for Dec 12, 2024

  • Macy's Inc.’s ((M - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. 
  • Shares of Photronics Inc. ((PLAB - Free Report) ) climbed 10.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.
  • Kanzhun Ltd.’s ((BZ - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.7% after reporting third quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.23, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22.
  • Shares of REV Group Inc. ((REVG - Free Report) ) jumped 13.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.

