Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves 0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Apple (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) closed at $248.13, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.
Shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have appreciated by 8.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Apple in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.36, signifying an 8.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $124.1 billion, indicating a 3.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.43 per share and revenue of $412.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.07% and +5.57%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Apple is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.48, so one might conclude that Apple is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that AAPL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Micro Computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Apple (AAPL) Stock Moves 0.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL - Free Report) closed at $248.13, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.12%.
Shares of the maker of iPhones, iPads and other products have appreciated by 8.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Apple in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.36, signifying an 8.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $124.1 billion, indicating a 3.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
AAPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.43 per share and revenue of $412.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.07% and +5.57%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Apple. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Apple is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Apple is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.48, so one might conclude that Apple is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that AAPL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Micro Computers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.