Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About FactSet (FDS) Q1 Earnings
The upcoming report from FactSet Research (FDS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.30 per share, indicating an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $565.35 million, representing an increase of 4.3% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain FactSet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues from clients- US' to come in at 365.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from clients- International' will likely reach 200.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from clients- EMEA' of $144.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific' will reach $56.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Annual Subscription Value' should arrive at $2.28 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.18 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Users' at 225,543. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 207,083 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Clients' stands at 8,269. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,945.
The consensus among analysts is that 'ASV from buy-side clients' will reach 82.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82%.
Over the past month, FactSet shares have recorded returns of +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FDS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>