Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Adviser

(PABGX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. PABGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. PABGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.82%.

Transamerica Large Cap Value I2

(TWQZX - Free Report) : 0.62% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. TWQZX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.26% over the last five years, TWQZX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

ProFunds UltraBull Fund Investor

(ULPIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ULPIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. ULPIX has an expense ratio of 1.49%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 21.36% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


