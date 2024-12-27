We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunrun (RUN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.07, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.
The the stock of solar energy products distributor has fallen by 12.38% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sunrun in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.15, indicating an 88.72% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $561.6 million, indicating an 8.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and a revenue of $2.09 billion, representing changes of +96.64% and -7.46%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunrun. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 34.09% upward. At present, Sunrun boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.