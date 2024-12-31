Netflix (NFLX) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Netflix (
NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) ending at $900.36, denoting a -0.79% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the internet video service had gained 2.34% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Netflix in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 21, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.21, indicating a 99.53% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.15 billion, showing a 14.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.78 per share and revenue of $38.91 billion, which would represent changes of +64.42% and +15.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Netflix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Netflix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Netflix is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.78.
It is also worth noting that NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Broadcast Radio and Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
