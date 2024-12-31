Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a healthcare services company for seniors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59% downward over the last 60 days.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH - Free Report) is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 60 days.

Crane Company (CR - Free Report) is an engineered industrial products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) - free report >>

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) - free report >>

Crane Company (CR) - free report >>

Published in

medical pharmaceuticals