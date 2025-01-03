3 Top Stocks With Earnings Acceleration to Buy in 2025

In 2025, stocks are set to rise supported by Donald Trump’s pro-growth plans, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies, and a strong U.S. economy. To capitalize on the bullish trend, investors should select stocks with strong earnings acceleration. This is because studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the share price.
To that end,
Genesco Inc. ( GCO Quick Quote GCO - Free Report) , Lands’ End, Inc. ( LE Quick Quote LE - Free Report) and Mercury General Corporation ( MCY Quick Quote MCY - Free Report) are exhibiting strong earnings acceleration. What is Earnings Acceleration?
Earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in a company’s earnings per share (EPS). In other words, if a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth rate increases within a stipulated time frame, it can be called earnings acceleration.
In the case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. However, earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t yet caught the attention of investors and, once secured, will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both the direction and magnitude of growth rates.
An increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may drag prices down.
Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:
Look at stocks for which the last two quarter-over-quarter percentage earnings per share (EPS) growth rates exceed the previous periods’ growth rates. The projected EPS growth rates for the upcoming quarter are expected to exceed those of prior periods.
EPS % Projected Growth (Q1)/(Q0) greater than EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1): The projected growth rate for the current quarter (Q1) over the completed quarter (Q0) has to be greater than the growth rate from the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1). EPS % Growth (Q0)/(Q-1) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2): The growth rate for the completed quarter (Q0) over one quarter ago (Q-1) has to be greater than the growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2). EPS % Growth (Q-1)/(Q-2) greater than EPS % Growth (Q-2)/(Q-3): The growth rate from one quarter ago (Q-1) over two quarters ago (Q-2) has to be greater than the growth rate from two quarters ago (Q-2) over three quarters ago (Q-3).
In addition to this, we have added the following parameters:
Current Price greater than or equal to $5: This screens out low-priced stocks. Average 20-day volume greater than or equal to 50,000: High trading volume implies that the stocks have adequate liquidity.
The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only four. Here are the top three stocks:
Genesco
Genesco sells footwear, apparel and accessories as a retailer and wholesaler. Genesco currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GCO’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 44.6%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Lands’ End
Lands’ End sells apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms digitally. Lands’ End currently has a Zacks Rank #1. LE’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 373.3%.
Mercury General
Mercury General engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. Mercury General currently has a Zacks Rank #1. MCY’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 1,583.3%.
You can sign up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.
The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.
Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today. Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.
