Invest in These 4 Value Stocks for Promising 2025 Returns
The U.S. stock market staged a comeback on Friday, marking a sharp rebound after a subdued start to the new year. Investors ended the holiday-shortened week with optimism bolstered by expectations of potential rate cuts and the prospect of pro-business policies under the new regime. Technology stocks played a pivotal role in Friday’s rally.
The S&P 500 rose 1.3% to close at 5,942.47, while the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.8%, ending the session at 19,621.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8% to reach 42,732.13. These gains broke a streak of consecutive losses for the three indices.
While Friday’s gains suggest renewed investor confidence, the market's future direction will depend on macroeconomic developments and the performance of key sectors. At this juncture, investors might consider balancing their portfolios with value stocks. Typically trading below their intrinsic value, these stocks offer a margin of safety during market fluctuations.
When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. This metric measures the market price of a stock relative to the cash flow the company generates on a per-share basis. A lower P/CF ratio indicates that the stock is trading at a better value, offering strong cash generation potential relative to its price. Here are four companies — Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN - Free Report) , General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) , Magnite, Inc. (MGNI - Free Report) and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART - Free Report) — that boast low P/CF ratios, making them strong contenders for value-seeking investors.
Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health
Questions may arise as to why we are considering the P/CF valuation metric when the most widely used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, reflecting a company's financial health.
Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.
A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, shell out for its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which lowers its flexibility to support these moves.
What’s the Best Value Investing Strategy?
An investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.
Here are the parameters for selecting true-value stocks:
P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.
Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.
Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.
P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are equal to their peers.
P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.
P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio, the more attractive the stock is.
PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.
Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.
Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.
Here are four of the 11 value stocks that qualified the screening:
Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 2% and 13.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. TSN has a Value Score of B. Shares of TSN have risen 5.9% in the past year.
General Motors, which designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts globally, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.2% and 34.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. General Motors has a Value Score of A. Shares of GM have rallied 41% in the past year.
Magnite, the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 197.4%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Magnite’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 8.5% and 160.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. MGNI has a Value Score of B. Shares of MGNI have surged 82.6% in the past year.
Integra LifeSciences, a leading global medical technology company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.4%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current financial year sales implies growth of 4.6% from the year-ago period. Integra LifeSciences has a Value Score of A. Shares of IART have fallen 46.5% in the past year.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.
Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies is available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.