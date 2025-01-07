We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Enbridge (ENB - Free Report) standing at $42.99, reflecting a -0.23% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enbridge in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.52, showcasing a 10.64% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.78 billion, indicating a 42.87% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.58% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Enbridge is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Enbridge is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.83. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.05.
Also, we should mention that ENB has a PEG ratio of 3.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.