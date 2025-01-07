We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blue-Chip ETF (FBCG) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 46.4% from its 52-week low of $32.91 per share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
FBCG in Focus
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF invests in blue-chip companies (well-known, well-established and well-capitalized), which generally have large or medium market capitalizations. These companies have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "growth" stocks). It charges 59 bps in fees per year (see: all the All-Cap Growth ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The blue-chip segment of the broad market has been an area to watch lately due to the surge in tech stocks. Record Q4 revenues and a strong Q1 sales forecast from Foxconn have boosted optimism for AI-fueled growth and the technology sector as a whole.
More Gains Ahead?
FBCG might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 41.79 and a lower 20-day volatility of 21.23%. There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.