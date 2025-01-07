Back to top

Blue-Chip ETF (FBCG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 46.4% from its 52-week low of $32.91 per share. 

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

FBCG in Focus

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF invests in blue-chip companies (well-known, well-established and well-capitalized), which generally have large or medium market capitalizations. These companies have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "growth" stocks). It charges 59 bps in fees per year (see: all the All-Cap Growth ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The blue-chip segment of the broad market has been an area to watch lately due to the surge in tech stocks. Record Q4 revenues and a strong Q1 sales forecast from Foxconn have boosted optimism for AI-fueled growth and the technology sector as a whole.

More Gains Ahead?

FBCG might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 41.79 and a lower 20-day volatility of 21.23%. There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.


