We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Medpace (MEDP) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Medpace (MEDP - Free Report) ending at $346.81, denoting a +1.39% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.89%.
The provider of outsourced clinical development services's stock has dropped by 2.88% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 6.22% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.7%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Medpace in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 10, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.97, showcasing a 20.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $536.37 million, indicating a 7.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Medpace. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.81% increase. Medpace currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Medpace is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.08, which means Medpace is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, MEDP's PEG ratio is currently 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.37.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.