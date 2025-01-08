Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Helen of Troy (HELE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended November 2024, Helen of Troy (HELE - Free Report) reported revenue of $530.71 million, down 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.67, compared to $2.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $530.06 million, representing a surprise of +0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Helen of Troy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Beauty & Wellness: $284.60 million compared to the $293.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- Home & Outdoor: $246.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $237.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Beauty & Wellness: $42.58 million versus $41.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)- Home & Outdoor: $45.33 million versus $45.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Helen of Troy here>>>

Shares of Helen of Troy have returned -17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise