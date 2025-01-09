Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 9, 2025

  • Acuity Brands Inc.’s ((AYI - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.97, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89.
  • Shares of The Simply Good Foods Co. ((SMPL - Free Report) ) tanked 2.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $341.27 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $348.07 million.
  • Albertsons Companies Inc.’s ((ACI - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.71, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.
  • Shares of UniFirst Corp. ((UNF - Free Report) ) surged 4.8% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.40, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27.

