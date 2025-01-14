Exploring Analyst Estimates for Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (
MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 43.4%. Revenues are expected to be $14.8 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Morgan Stanley metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Investment banking' stands at $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.5% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Investment Management' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Asset management' of $5.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Total non-interest revenues' to reach $12.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Book value per common share' should come in at $58.14. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.50 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Return on average common equity' will reach 10.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.2% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Wealth Management - Total client assets' will reach $5,779.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5,129 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total assets under management' will likely reach $1,545.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,459 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Liquidity and Overlay Services' should arrive at $490.87 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $485 billion.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets under management - Fixed income' reaching $181.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $171 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Equity' at $308.05 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $295 billion.
Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to come in at 6.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Morgan Stanley here>>> Over the past month, Morgan Stanley shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Morgan Stanley (MS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 43.4%. Revenues are expected to be $14.8 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Morgan Stanley metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Investment banking' stands at $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.5% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Investment Management' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Asset management' of $5.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Total non-interest revenues' to reach $12.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Book value per common share' should come in at $58.14. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.50 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Return on average common equity' will reach 10.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.2% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Wealth Management - Total client assets' will reach $5,779.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5,129 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total assets under management' will likely reach $1,545.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,459 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Liquidity and Overlay Services' should arrive at $490.87 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $485 billion.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets under management - Fixed income' reaching $181.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $171 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets under management - Equity' at $308.05 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $295 billion.
Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to come in at 6.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Morgan Stanley here>>>
Over the past month, Morgan Stanley shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>