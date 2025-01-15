We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT - Free Report) closed at $11.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 11.32% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.07, reflecting a 250% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $74.1 million, indicating a 6.38% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SkyWater Technology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.