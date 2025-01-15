We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed at $16.32, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.
The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has fallen by 13.12% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Adma Biologics in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 275%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $112.2 million, up 51.83% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 13.55% decrease. Adma Biologics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Adma Biologics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.61. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.48.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.