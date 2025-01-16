We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4,829.64, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.83% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the online booking service had lost 7.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.31%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. On that day, Booking Holdings is projected to report earnings of $35.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.75%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.2 billion, indicating an 8.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Booking Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Booking Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.68. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.81 of its industry.
Meanwhile, BKNG's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.19.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.