Truist Financial (TFC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.06 billion, down 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +4.60%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Truist Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases: 0.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.
  • Book Value Per Share (BVPS): $43.90 versus $44.51 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $472.64 billion compared to the $468.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59.7%.
  • Total nonaccrual loans and leases: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 10.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.4%.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 12.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.8%.
  • Total Capital Ratio: 14.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.47 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $3.64 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.60 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Truist Financial here>>>

Shares of Truist Financial have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

