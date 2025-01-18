We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
M/I Homes (MHO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
M/I Homes (MHO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $137.68, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.
Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 0.45% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.83, marking a 31.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, up 20.12% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, M/I Homes holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, M/I Homes is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.31.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.