3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

AQR Global Equity Fund I

(AQGIX - Free Report) : 0.8% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. AQGIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 11.21% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund C

(OLVCX - Free Report) : 1.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. OLVCX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.11% over the last five years, OLVCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MSIFT Mid Cap Growth Portfolio IS

(MMCGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MMCGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. MMCGX has an expense ratio of 0.61%, management fee of 0.5%, and annual returns of 10.41% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


