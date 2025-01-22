We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $64.01, indicating a +1.67% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.88% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 11, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 54.55% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $180.06 million, indicating a 28.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 93.97. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.51.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.