Countdown to WSFS (WSFS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from WSFS Financial (WSFS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, indicating a decline of 14.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $266.75 million, representing an increase of 0.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain WSFS metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 61.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $91.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $87.21 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $175.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $178.13 million.

