Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $144.51 million, down 265.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.43 million, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Pacific Premier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.8% versus 70.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 3% versus 3.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans/leases: 0% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $16.39 billion compared to the $16.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Loan: $28.03 million compared to the $43.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total NonPerforming Assets: $28.86 million versus $43.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $19.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.05 million.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $124.53 million compared to the $124.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

