New Strong Sell Stocks for January 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL - Free Report) is a healthcare services company for seniors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Airbus SE (EADSY - Free Report) is an aircraft manufacturing giant. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 60 days.

