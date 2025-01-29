Back to top

Trustmark (TRMK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Trustmark (TRMK - Free Report) reported $199.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +10.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trustmark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total nonperforming assets: $86.03 million compared to the $81.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.6%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.
  • Total nonaccrual LHFI: $80.11 million versus $76.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net (recoveries) charge-offs / average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Average Balances - Total earning assets: $16.75 billion versus $17.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $158.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.11 million.
  • Total Noninterest income: $40.95 million versus $39.24 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $155.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $153.86 million.
Shares of Trustmark have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

