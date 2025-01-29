We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $193.77 million, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.8 million, representing a surprise of +21.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average Earning Assets: $17.89 billion compared to the $17.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio: 13.6% versus 11.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio: 13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.1%.
- Loan servicing fees (costs), net: $14.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.60 million.
- Syndication and asset management fees: $9.32 million compared to the $3.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Other income: $8.44 million versus $4.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Mortgage warehouse fees: $1.41 million versus $1.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $59.15 million versus $28.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Gain on Sale of Loans: $25.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.83 million.
- Net Interest Income: $134.62 million compared to the $131.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.