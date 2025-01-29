Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $193.77 million, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.85, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $159.8 million, representing a surprise of +21.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Earning Assets: $17.89 billion compared to the $17.76 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio: 13.6% versus 11.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets Ratio: 13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.1%.
  • Loan servicing fees (costs), net: $14.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.60 million.
  • Syndication and asset management fees: $9.32 million compared to the $3.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other income: $8.44 million versus $4.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage warehouse fees: $1.41 million versus $1.63 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $59.15 million versus $28.96 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gain on Sale of Loans: $25.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.83 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $134.62 million compared to the $131.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Merchants Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise