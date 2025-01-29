We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
T-Mobile (TMUS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) reported $21.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $2.57 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was +18.43%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how T-Mobile performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for T-Mobile here>>>
- Prepaid churn: 2.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
- Postpaid phone churn: 0.9% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total High Speed Internet net customer additions: 428 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 402.63 thousand.
- Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers: 1.93 million versus 1.61 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Postpaid phone ARPU: $49.73 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.28.
- Prepaid ARPU: $35.49 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $35.71.
- Total service revenues: $16.93 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
- Equipment revenues: $4.70 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
- Revenue- Other revenues: $245 million versus $233.41 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
- Revenues- Prepaid revenues: $2.69 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Wholesale and other service revenues: $738 million compared to the $656.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Postpaid revenues: $13.50 billion versus $13.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
Shares of T-Mobile have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.