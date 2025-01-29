Back to top

T-Mobile (TMUS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) reported $21.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $2.57 for the same period compares to $1.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.17, the EPS surprise was +18.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how T-Mobile performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Prepaid churn: 2.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Postpaid phone churn: 0.9% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total High Speed Internet net customer additions: 428 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 402.63 thousand.
  • Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers: 1.93 million versus 1.61 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Postpaid phone ARPU: $49.73 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.28.
  • Prepaid ARPU: $35.49 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $35.71.
  • Total service revenues: $16.93 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Equipment revenues: $4.70 billion versus $4.26 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
  • Revenue- Other revenues: $245 million versus $233.41 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
  • Revenues- Prepaid revenues: $2.69 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Wholesale and other service revenues: $738 million compared to the $656.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Postpaid revenues: $13.50 billion versus $13.37 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
Shares of T-Mobile have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

