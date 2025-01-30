We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Hasbro (HAS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) ending at $58.55, denoting a +0.45% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.
The toy maker's shares have seen an increase of 4.26% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 5.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.03 billion, indicating a 20.39% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.92% lower. Hasbro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Hasbro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.65 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that HAS has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.89 at yesterday's closing price.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
