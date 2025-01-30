Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kirby (KEX) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Kirby (KEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $802.32 million, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $813.13 million, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kirby performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Distribution and services: $335.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $334.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
  • Revenues- Marine transportation: $466.78 million compared to the $478.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
  • Operating income- Marine transportation: $86.04 million versus $91.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income- General corporate expenses: -$6.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$4.32 million.
  • Operating income- Distribution and services: $26.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.28 million.
Shares of Kirby have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

