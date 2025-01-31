See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
First Business Financial Services (FBIZ - Free Report) reported $41.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.3 million, representing a surprise of +4.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how First Business Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Efficiency ratio: 56.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 61%.
- Net Interest Margin: 3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
- Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average gross loans and leases (annualized): 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
- Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $3.52 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.50 billion.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $8.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.27 million.
- Net Interest Income: $33.15 million versus $31.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Service charges on deposits: $0.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.97 million.
- Private wealth management service fees: $3.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.20 million.
- Loan fees: $0.91 million versus $0.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Business Financial Services have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.