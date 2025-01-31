We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
These 2 Business Services Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider S&P Global?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) earns a #2 (Buy) 11 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 11, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.44 a share.
S&P Global's Earnings ESP sits at +0.83%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.44 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41. SPGI is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
SPGI is just one of a large group of Business Services stocks with a positive ESP figure. AppLovin (APP - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
AppLovin is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 12, 2025. APP's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.29 a share 12 days from its next earnings release.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin is $1.28, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.12%.
Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, SPGI and APP could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.
