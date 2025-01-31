Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Disney (DIS) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, indicating an increase of 18.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $24.7 billion, representing an increase of 4.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Disney metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Experiences' should come in at $9.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Experiences- Domestic' will reach $6.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Experiences- Consumer Products' will reach $1.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Experiences- International' of $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' to reach 26.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' should arrive at 46.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 45.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' at 4.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.6 million.

Analysts expect 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu' to come in at 51.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49.7 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+' stands at $6.49. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.09.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' will likely reach $12.14. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.29 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' will reach $97.60. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.61.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada)' reaching 55.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

