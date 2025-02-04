Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying.
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying.
And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
Retirement investing approaches of the past don't work today.
For many years, bonds or other fixed-income assets could produce the yield needed to provide solid income for retirement needs. However, these yields have dwindled over time: 10-year Treasury bond rates in the late 1990s were around 6.50%, but today, that rate is a thing of the past, with a slim likelihood of rates making a comeback in the foreseeable future.
While this yield reduction may not seem drastic, it adds up: for a $1 million investment in 10-year Treasuries, the rate drop means a difference in yield of more than $1 million.
Today's retirees are getting hit hard by reduced bond yields - and the Social Security picture isn't too rosy either. Right now and for the near future, Social Security benefits are still being paid, but it has been estimated that the Social Security funds will be depleted as soon as 2035.
How can you avoid dipping into your principal when the investments you counted on in retirement aren't producing income? You can only cut your expenses so far, and the only other option is to find a different investment vehicle to generate income.
Invest in Dividend Stocks
As we see it, dividend-paying stocks from generally low-risk, top notch companies are a brilliant way to create steady and solid income streams to supplant low risk, low yielding Treasury and fixed-income alternatives.
Look for stocks that have paid steady, increasing dividends for years (or decades), and have not cut their dividends even during recessions.
A rule of thumb for finding solid income-producing stocks is to seek those that average 3% dividend yield, and positive yearly dividend growth. These stocks can help combat inflation by boosting dividends over time.
Here are three dividend-paying stocks retirees should consider for their nest egg portfolio.
Amgen (AMGN - Free Report)is currently shelling out a dividend of $2.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.15%. This compares to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry's yield of 0% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.5%. The company's annualized dividend growth in the past year was 5.63%. Check Amgen dividend history here>>>
Arrow Financial (AROW - Free Report)is paying out a dividend of $0.28 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.21% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.37% and the S&P 500's yield. The annualized dividend growth of the company was 3.7% over the past year. Check Arrow Financial dividend history here>>>
Currently paying a dividend of $0.3 per share,
Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB - Free Report)has a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.37% and the S&P 500's current yield. Annualized dividend growth for the company in the past year was 7.14%. Check Bar Harbor Bankshares dividend history here>>>
But aren't stocks generally more risky than bonds?
Overall, that is true. But stocks are a broad class, and you can reduce the risks significantly by selecting high-quality dividend stocks that can generate regular, predictable income and can also decrease the volatility of your portfolio compared to the overall stock market.
A silver lining to owning dividend stocks for your retirement portfolio is that many companies, especially blue chip stocks, increase their dividends over time, helping offset the effects of inflation on your potential retirement income.
Thinking about dividend-focused mutual funds or ETFs? Watch out for fees.
If you're interested in investing in dividends, but are thinking about mutual funds or ETFs rather than stocks, beware of fees. Mutual funds and specialized ETFs may carry high fees, which could lower the overall gains you earn from dividends, undercutting your dividend income strategy. Be sure to look for funds with low fees if you decide on this approach.
Bottom Line
Pursuing a dividend investing strategy can help protect your retirement portfolio. Whether you choose to invest in stocks or through low-fee mutual funds or ETFs, this approach can potentially help you achieve a more secure and enjoyable retirement.