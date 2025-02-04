Back to top

Stay Ahead of the Game With Under Armour (UAA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Under Armour (UAA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, indicating a decline of 84.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.34 billion, representing a decrease of 10% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Under Armour metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues by product- Net Sales' to come in at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues by product- Footwear' reaching $303.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues by product- Apparel' stands at $905.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- License revenues' should arrive at $45.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +55.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- Accessories' should come in at $97.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues by product- Corporate Other' will likely reach $4.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues by distribution channel- Wholesale' of $631.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- North America' will reach $787.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Asia-Pacific' to reach $195.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- EMEA' will reach $289.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Latin America' will reach $68.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Doors' at 447. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 440.

