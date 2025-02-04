We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Under Armour (UAA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Under Armour (UAA - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, indicating a decline of 84.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.34 billion, representing a decrease of 10% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Under Armour metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net revenues by product- Net Sales' to come in at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues by product- Footwear' reaching $303.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues by product- Apparel' stands at $905.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- License revenues' should arrive at $45.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +55.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- Accessories' should come in at $97.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues by product- Corporate Other' will likely reach $4.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues by distribution channel- Wholesale' of $631.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- North America' will reach $787.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.9%.
Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Asia-Pacific' to reach $195.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- EMEA' will reach $289.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Latin America' will reach $68.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Doors' at 447. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 440.
View all Key Company Metrics for Under Armour here>>>
Shares of Under Armour have demonstrated returns of -0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>