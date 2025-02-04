We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Amazon (AMZN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 50.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $187.28 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Amazon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- AWS' should arrive at $28.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Physical stores' will reach $5.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Online stores' reaching $74.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Subscription services' stands at $11.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Advertising services' will reach $17.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.5% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Third-party seller services' should come in at $47.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International' at $44.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' will reach 10.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' of 9.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19%.
Analysts expect 'Online stores Y/Y Change' to come in at 5.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Headcount - Total' will likely reach 1,559,183. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,525,000 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'WW shipping costs' to reach $28.87 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.33 billion.
Over the past month, shares of Amazon have returned +6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Currently, AMZN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.