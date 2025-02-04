We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from Mettler-Toledo (MTD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $11.69 per share, indicating an increase of 24.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.01 billion, representing an increase of 8% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Mettler-Toledo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Products' to reach $776.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)' should come in at $232.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Retail' will reach $46.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Industrial' will likely reach $393.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Laboratory' will reach $568.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, Mettler-Toledo shares have recorded returns of +10.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MTD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.