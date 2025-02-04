Back to top

Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Mettler-Toledo (MTD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $11.69 per share, indicating an increase of 24.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.01 billion, representing an increase of 8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Mettler-Toledo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Products' to reach $776.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)' should come in at $232.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Retail' will reach $46.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Industrial' will likely reach $393.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Laboratory' will reach $568.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, Mettler-Toledo shares have recorded returns of +10.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MTD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


